Gary Neville says two Arsenal players just didn't perform at all against Manchester City











Gary Neville has been assessing Arsenal against Manchester City in midweek and picked out Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as being off the boil.

Arsenal were hammered by City at The Etihad. On the night, the Gunners simply looked nowhere near their title rivals and there is a strong feeling now that the Manchester club will win the title.

Arsenal have, of course, had a fine old season. And both Saka and Martinelli have been key in this season’s stunning run.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Overlap, Neville admitted that on the night, both Saka and Martinelli just weren’t at the races at the very worst time of the season.

“The two young lads on the night who I think have been leaders this season, in Martinelli and Saka, that’s the quietest and most ineffective we have seen them all season. What a time for that to happen!,” Neville said.

Both Saka and Martinelli will have learnt a lot from the game. Both players were starved of the ball by City and even when it did come, they were pressed into submission.

Mikel Arteta will need to strengthen in the summer or learn himself, if they are to truly catch City over the next few years.

TBR’s View: Saka and Martinelli need to bounce back

The best players perform in the biggest games. Haaland and De Bruyne were unbelievable for City on the night and in the main, Arsenal’s main men froze.

Saka and Martinelli looked very much like young players learning their craft. They have been so so good this season but against the very best, the simply looked a mile off it.

It’s now about bouncing back for both Saka and Martinelli. Both have been outstanding and are candidates for the team of the season. Finishing strongly, then, is massive now for the pair and Arsenal.