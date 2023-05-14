Gary Neville not impressed with 26-year-old Arsenal man vs Brighton, he couldn’t keep the ball











Gary Neville was not impressed with Arsenal’s ability to keep the ball in the first half against Brighton and called out Gabriel Jesus in particular.

Neville was commentating on Sky Sports as the Gunners failed to keep their very slim title hopes alive.

Having seen Manchester City defeat Everton earlier that afternoon, Arsenal would know only a win would do at The Emirates.

The first half was a surprisingly aggressive encounter between two teams typically known for their elegant style.

Gabriel Martinelli flew into a challenge on Kaoru Mitoma, before being forced off himself as a nasty tackle from Moises Caicedo.

Brighton dominated possession before the break, although they played themselves into trouble on multiple occasions.

Arsenal closed them down well in dangerous areas, but couldn’t make possession count.

Gary Neville suggested that Arsenal were poor in possession, with Gabriel Jesus in particular struggling.

In the first half alone, he managed to complete just four of his nine attempted passes.

Mikel Arteta finally had enough as Arsenal chased the game and substituted him for Eddie Nketiah in the second half.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Neville unhappy with Arsenal star Jesus

Covering the game at The Emirates as the Gunners gave the ball away once again, Neville said: “What Brighton do means you have to be good on the ball because they press you really well.

“Arsenal, at this moment in time, their passing hasn’t been good enough.

“When they don’t have the ball they together and in shape, but it’s this part when they have the ball that they’ve been sloppy, again [Gabriel] Jesus there.”

Gabriel Jesus has been widely praised for his work rate and the way he fits into Mikel Arteta’s system this season.

He creates space for Martin Odegaard which in turn gets the best out of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus may be disappointed with his goal tally this season, even though he spent several months on the sidelines with an injury.

The sloppy passing Neville commented on is certainly not typical of Jesus’s performances for Arsenal.

Brighton continued to grow into the game and scored three well-deserved goals after the break.

Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan scored the goals that all but ended Arsenal’s title hopes.

The only thing that can save them now is a complete collapse from Pep Guardiola’s side.

