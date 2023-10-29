Gary Neville makes Declan Rice title claim when it comes to Arsenal and Manchester City

Gary Neville believes Arsenal will win the Premier League this season but feels one player being out could alter that completely.

The Gunners won against Sheffield United yesterday to continue their excellent form at the start of the season. They smashed five past the Blades, who are bottom with a single point.

Arsenal, of course, continue to plough on and their new signings are making a big difference.

But Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, admitted that if you were to take Declan Rice out of the Arsenal side and put him in City’s XI, then it would be the Manchester club’s title to lose.

Gary Neville makes Declan Rice claim when it comes to the title race

Speaking on Sky Sports on Friday night football this week, Neville was asked about Rice and the title race.

And Neville conceded that Rice is the main man for Arsenal now.

“Probably. I think he is a big influence Declan Rice. That power, that drive. They’ve got brilliant players City anyway. But taking him out of Arsenal makes a huge difference, they wouldn’t be good enough,” Neville said.

“With him in it he can be a difference player and he gives them a real chance. I’m predicting City might have a bit of a stumble this season and I suspect Arsenal get it right this season.”

Rice has been outstanding since signing in the summer. With Thomas Partey injured as well, the England man has been even more important.

Arsenal will feel vindicated over big spending

People looked on in shock when Arsenal splashed north of £100m to bring Declan Rice to the club in the summer. It was an expensive buy and one that needed to go well.

But boy, has it gone well so far.

The ‘terrific‘ Rice has transformed Arsenal’s midfield from being nearly there to one of the best in Europe at the moment.

Having done so well with West Ham, the England midfielder seems to have upped things further now with the Gunners and was superb this weekend yet again.

Right now, he walks into the Man City side, even though they have so much talent. That’s just how good he is at the moment.