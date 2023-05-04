Gary Neville left stunned after hearing news about Leeds this week











Gary Neville has admitted that he was left stunned after hearing that Leeds United appointed Sam Allardyce until the end of the season.

Leeds face an uphill battle to remain in the Premier League after a dismal few weeks under Javi Gracia.

The Spaniard had seemingly got Leeds back on track with wins against Nottingham Forest and Wolves. But after picking up just one point from his last five league games, he was relieved of his duties yesterday.

Leeds announced that Sam Allardyce will take charge until the end of the season in a bid to keep them in England’s top flight.

And Gary Neville has told his podcast that he was surprised by the decision.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Neville on Allardyce

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the Manchester United legend was asked about Allardyce’s surprise move to Elland Road.

“I couldn’t believe it at first, to be honest with you,” Neville responded. “You talk about Leeds United, the desperation that we’re now seeing.

“Look, I’m a club owner and I’ve sacked managers. But the desperation we’ve seen this season in the Premier League is mainly due to the fact that teams are so worried about losing that income and going down.

“We’re seeing some of the maddest football decisions we’ve ever seen and it’s crazy. This Leeds season has been as crazy as it gets.

“Obviously Jesse Marsch stayed for a long time, Javi Gracia comes in, doesn’t work but then gets sacked and Sam Allardyce comes in for four games. The sporting director [Victor Orta] goes for Leeds.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Allardyce specialises in helping teams avoid the drop, but keeping Leeds up would arguably be one of his greatest achievements yet.

The Whites sit just above the relegation zone on goal difference, with games against Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham to come.

It feels like a desperate move from Leeds, but it’s one that could pay off if it keeps them out of trouble come the end of the month.

