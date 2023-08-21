Sky Sports pundit has concerns about Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou’s demands on his full-back in his tactical system.

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Neville was reviewing Tottenham’s win over Manchester United on Saturday.

It was a brilliant day at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Ange Postecoglou as he oversaw his first competitive home match.

Spurs fans got their first view up close of the system that the Australian has been implementing over the summer.

Postecoglou promised attacking football and that’s what he delivered at the weekend.

Although the first half was close, Tottenham blew Man United away after the break.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

It was a mixture of the home side improving in the final 45 minutes and the visitors falling apart.

Gary Neville was impressed but admitted he had concerns about the tactics Postecoglou was deploying.

In particular, he was worried about the pressure being put on Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro in possession.

Neville has concerns over Postecoglou’s tactics

Speaking about Tottenham’s performance at the weekend, Neville said: “I do feel there is a flaw in the way they set up, however, it does come with some reward.

“What you have here is the two full-backs in midfield, in [Destiny] Udogie and [Pedro] Porro, what I didn’t like about the way that Spurs deployed this system is that when these two centre-backs here were on the ball I felt as though they didn’t have that simple pass wide in any, way shape or form.

“I see the benefit of this system, you isolate your wingers one v one. They have taken the United wide players in.

“So, from that point of view, I see the benefit of it. But from my point of view, you have players in a very uncomfortable position.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Although Neville is referring more generally to concerns about Postecoglou’s tactics, Porro and Udogie did well despite losing the ball on several occasions in their own half.

Pedro Porro looked like a man transformed at the weekend after having an inauspicious start to his Spurs career.

Postecoglou insisted in pre-season that the pair could play in the same side as there were worries they might be too attacking to be deployed together.

The clean sheet they went home with that day suggests otherwise even if they did get away with a few mistakes.