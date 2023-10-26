Gary Neville has just predicted who’s going to win the league this season – Arsenal or Manchester City

Gary Neville hasn’t been shy of airing his thoughts on Arsenal’s title credentials under both Arsene Wenger and Mikel Arteta over the years.

And although he’s been very complimentary of Arteta’s side at times, he’s rarely tipped them for big success.

Photo by Copa/Getty Images

However, in a question and answer session on X today, Neville was asked who he thinks will win the Premier League this season.

And the pundit was quick to reply with one word: “Arsenal.”

Neville does now have a very respected footballing opinion across the nation, so his answer may have raised a few eyebrows.

Of course, Arsenal didn’t have their finest outing against Chelsea in the league last week, only managing to rescue a late draw.

But that doesn’t seem to have deterred Neville’s faith in Arteta’s Arsenal being able to lift the title this season.

Many pundits will point to Declan Rice being a big difference for Arsenal’s prospects this season.

The £105m signing is already justifying his price tag and does look like a player who can help his side reach the next stage.

Neville thinks Arteta’s Arsenal can win the league

Of course, it’s not just Manchester City that Arsenal are competing with.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur look like excellent opposition this season, and Arsenal will have to work harder than ever.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And a key player to those efforts will be Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal fans are now sweating on the results of a hamstring scan after the Brazilian hobbled off against Sevilla – a game in which he admitted he was very fatigued.

It was a night when Jesus showcased all of his immense talent alongside Gabriel Martinelli.

And whilst the injury is a concern for Arteta, Neville has actually been worried about another aspect of Arsenal’s team.

Neville was very unimpressed when watching David Raya for Arsenal on the weekend, and fans may wonder if that has been factored into his tip for Arteta’s title push.

Perhaps Neville does think Raya will improve when he has time to settle and feel comfortable at this level.