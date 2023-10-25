26-year-old Arsenal player admits he was very tired after win vs Sevilla

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has now admitted that he was feeling very tired when Mikel Arteta substituted him against Sevilla last night.



Jesus was in sensational form for Arsenal, providing an exquisite assist and goal to match.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

But the Brazilian striker was then withdrawn in the 81st minute for Eddie Nketiah after suffering what looked like a hamstring issue.

And although the Arsenal man was frustrated to come off, it seems Jesus did completely understand Arteta’s decision to cut his night short against Sevilla.

Speaking via Football Daily, Jesus said: “Well let’s see. Yeah, I was tired to be honest, but I never want to go out.

“Obviously, you always respect what the manager decides, but [that] was not the case, it was unlucky unfortunately.

“But let’s see what it is.”

Of course, Arsenal fans will now be nervously awaiting updates on Jesus’s issue given his importance.

After a disappointing display all round against Chelsea, there was some talk among fans that Arteta may need to add a striker.

Timely links with a January move for Dusan Vlahovic did resurface after the game.

However, Jesus’ display in Spain should stop that noise for now.

Arteta will lament a bitter-sweet night for Arsenal against Sevilla given Jesus’ injury

Of course, Jesus has already pointed out that he believes any issue will only be minor.

Therefore, the striker may still hold hopes of facing Sheffield United on Saturday.

Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images

Ian Wright may be quick to point out that Takehiro Tomiyasu deserves a starting role in that team.

Wright couldn’t stop applauding Tomiyasu for his display in Spain last night.

And Arteta’s decision to start the defender against Sevilla really did allow the likes of Jesus a solid platform to excel for Arsenal in attack.

Gabriel Martinelli was another superb performer in both his offensive and defensive work.

And after his own world-class showing, Declan Rice was quick to praise the Brazilian winger.

It was a very positive night all round for Arsenal, but everyone at London Colney will now be keeping their fingers crossed over Jesus’ fitness.