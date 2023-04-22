Gary Neville says Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko did something very 'strange' last night











Arsenal were held to a 3-3 draw against Southampton last night, and Gary Neville was surprised by what Oleksandr Zinchenko did after the Gunners went 2-0 down.

Mikel Arteta’s side seemed the favourites to win the Premier League title two weeks ago, but they’ve now dropped six points in their last three games, and that has put Manchester City in the driving seat.

Arsenal can only look at themselves, and players like Zinchenko need to use their experience and leadership to help them bounce back.



Arsenal had to win the game yesterday but they started terribly, conceding after just 27 seconds.

Things went from bad to worse just 13 minutes later as Southampton doubled their lead through Theo Walcott, who found the net against his old club.

Arsenal had to regroup and get back into the game, and Zinchenko noticed that. The 26-year-old shouted at every one of his teammates to come in for a huddle in the 15th minute and yelled out instructions.

Neville, who was on commentary on Sky Sports (21st April, 8:14 pm), felt what Zinchenko did was very strange.

He said, as quoted by HITC: “Zinchenko is calling a huddle. I have to say he would have been better off getting around his centre-back than calling a huddle.

“This is extremely strange, extremely strange. It’s all a little odd.”



TBR View:

It may seem a little odd to see a player calling for a huddle during a game, but Arsenal have done this all season, so it’s not strange at all.

The Gunners get together regularly when things aren’t going their way and talk it out. As the league table shows, that has helped them in the past, and it probably helped them last night too as they came back to draw 3-3.

The fact of the matter, however, is that three draws on the bounce is simply not good enough if you want to win the Premier League, especially at this stage of the season.

Arsenal now have to beat Manchester City to have a realistic chance of winning the title. If they drop points at the Etihad, it’s all but over.



