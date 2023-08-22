Gary Neville admits he feels uneasy about one signing Arsenal made this summer

Gary Neville has admitted that he finds the idea of Arsenal paying around £100 million for Declan Rice difficult, noting that he would expect that sort of fee to be paid for a prolific attacking player.

Neville was speaking on Monday Night Football (broadcast by Sky Sports; 21/8; 19:14) ahead of the Gunners’ clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, the game marked a second Premier League appearance for Declan Rice in an Arsenal shirt. The £105 million midfielder became the marquee addition of another busy summer for Edu and Mikel Arteta.

Neville uneasy about fee Arsenal paid for Declan Rice

Rice appears to have taken absolutely no time at all to adapt to the demands of his new manager. Arsenal play with such a unique style, with players all over the pitch capable of playing in a number of positions.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

But the 24-year-old has already shown that he is up to the challenge of making the step up. He was outstanding against Palace as Arsenal secured the 1-0 victory to maintain their perfect start.

Nevertheless, Neville spoke before the game about his reservations about paying so much for a holding midfielder. However, he noted that that is just where the game now is.

“I have always said that I felt the market has shifted towards £100 million, and I have always found it difficult – £100 million for Declan Rice,” he told Monday Night Football.

“But then when I see Caicedo going for £100 million, maybe that’s where the market has shifted to.

“For me when you see £100 million, you want goals, assists – you want the attacking end of the pitch sorting out. However, the last six months has completely changed our perception of midfield player’s values.”

Arsenal are probably not ruing the decision to spend that sort of money on Rice. Mikel Arteta noted that Rice was absolutely fantastic against Palace, having been asked to play in a different role.

The Gunners have spent a lot of money in the last couple of years. But it is probably fair to say that Arteta could probably explain so clearly just why they spent that money on each individual player.

And most of those signings – if available – were in Arteta’s squad on Monday.

It would not be a surprise to see a number of Chelsea’s signings come good in the years to come. However, the balance of their squad hardly hints at a clear plan and strategy other than signing some of the best youngsters around before their value reaches their peaks.

Arsenal meanwhile, have put together a jigsaw with their signings. It is still not quite complete in certain areas perhaps. But if they spend big on a player, it is clearly because Arteta knows exactly the role that person will play in his plans.