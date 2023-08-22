Mikel Arteta has issued his verdict on the performance of Declan Rice as Arsenal picked up their second win of the campaign, with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Arteta was speaking on Monday Night Football (broadcast on Sky Sports; 21/8; 22:30) after a Martin Odegaard penalty gave the Gunners the three points at Selhurst Park.

It was another hard-fought win for Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off during the second-half. And Crystal Palace were knocking on the door towards the end.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Declan Rice was one of the standout performers in Arsenal’s latest win. He was setting the tone, particularly before the break. His passing had some real intent. And he was doing better than most at trying to make things happen.

Arteta issues verdict on Declan Rice display in Arsenal win

Certainly, Rice has taken little time to settle in to his new surroundings. The England international seems to understand so clearly what Mikel Arteta wants from him.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

And clearly, Arteta was massively impressed by what he saw from the 24-year-old on Monday night.

“Absolutely, and I thought he was fantastic today,” he told Monday Night Football, when asked about his flexibility. “He really dominated the game. To ask him to do something new. Obviously, he’s done it at a different club, but we ask him to do it in a different way. I think he was fantastic today.”

It is a hallmark of Mikel Arteta’s squad that the large majority of the squad can play in a number of roles. That not only gives the Gunners greater depth as they battle on four fronts, but it also allows them to play with a fluidity.

Rice has impressed in both of his opening two Premier League games. And Arsenal have collected six points from six despite not hitting their top gear.

They obviously flew out of the blocks last season. And that so nearly took the Gunners to the title before they were caught by Manchester City.

Their squad has evolved again this summer – with Rice the marquee addition in this window. And they are picking up points without hitting their top gear.

It is an encouraging sign for what may be to come when it all clicks for the Gunners.