Gary Mabbutt claims Tottenham now have a brilliant partnership building in their team

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Mabbutt has now been full of praise for Ange Postecoglou and the foundation he’s laying at his new club.

Mabbutt was speaking about Postecoglou’s start on talkSPORT at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium during the international break.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The pundit compared the partnership of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven to an illustrious pairing of the past.

Moreover, Mabbutt also thought Ange has found a back five that can stand the test of time.

Mabbutt said: “But where Ange has been fantastic, and he’s not just an offensive, attacking manager.

“Whatever you do in life, you have to lay foundations.

“Now he’s come in, he’s bought in a couple of players, van de Ven has been outstanding.

“Him and Romero now can make a very, very solid partnership like how we had with Jan Vertonghen and Toby [Alderweireld] a few years ago.

“They can be together for five years there, they’re working well together.

“You’ve got [Destiny] Udogie at left-back, [Pedro] Porro at right back, those four across the back with [Guglielmo] Vicario at the back behind them in goal.

“You’ve got a very solid back five…that allows everyone in front of them to go out and play.”

Mabbut loves the start Postecoglou has made at Tottenham

Although Ange’s back five now looks very settled, there’s plenty of room for experimentation up top.

Brennan Johnson will hope to be back to full fitness not too long after the international break and he adds a very interesting dynamic to the side.

Photo by Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Richarlison looks improved on the left wing rather than upfront, a position he’s also struggling in for Brazil.

And therefore with Son Heung-Min still nursing a slight injury there’s a lot of scope for rotation.

As with Ange teams in the past, the manager is unlikely to stick on one combination up top.

And although it’s not as settled, Mabbutt must also be impressed with the improvements Postecoglou has already drawn from his forwards.

Along with the names mentioned, Dejan Kulusevski is also quietly doing very well and is boasting some outstanding stats.