Gary Lineker thinks Tottenham have already dropped a big hint about Harry Kane’s future

Gary Lineker thinks Tottenham Hotspur may have already dropped a hint about Harry Kane’s future amid all the rumours about Bayern Munich.

It was reported yesterday that the German champions reached an agreement with Spurs for a transfer. There were plenty of twists and turns throughout the day, but it finally looks like it will happen.

Lineker, however, thinks Kane leaving was hinted at a few days ago. Here’s what he said while speaking on The Rest is Football podcast.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gary Lineker says Tottenham have already hinted that Harry Kane is leaving

Harry Kane looks like he’s about to leave Tottenham.

The England captain’s future has been in the air since before the window even opened in June, but Kane has always been extremely professional with his work.

The 30-year-old took park in pre-season and looked really good too. He even scored four times against Shakhtar the last time he played for Spurs.

Tottenham’s final pre-season game was against Barcelona earlier this week, but Ange Postecoglou decided to leave Harry Kane and a few others at home.

Everyone felt it was to keep him fresh for the Premier League opener this weekend, but Lineker feels that decision suggested to him that Kane was leaving.

While speaking to Alan Shearer and Micah Richards on their podcast, he said: “He didn’t go to Barcelona, did he, in the week? That probably says something, doesn’t it?

“He’s going, isn’t he?!”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TBR View:

We don’t know if Postcoglou’s decision to leave Kane at home had anything to do with his future, but the striker does look like he’s on the verge of leaving Tottenham this month.

Bayern have been pushing to sign Kane for months now, and it seems like they’ve finally done it.

The Bundesliga champions reportedly have a medical booked for Kane, who has been given permission by Tottenham to fly to Germany to complete his move.

It’s a sad day for Tottenham, but they don’t have any time to sulk. They kick off their season away at Brentford on Sunday.