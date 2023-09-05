Gary Lineker believes Tottenham Hotspur target and Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson has a ‘tiny hint’ of Erling Haaland in his game.

Lineker has been speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast and raved about Ferguson after the youngster bagged a hat-trick against Newcastle United over the weekend.

Spurs were on the lookout for a new striker over the summer after Ange Postecoglou lost his talisman, Harry Kane.

Of course, Spurs eventually decided to target wide players instead, with the club moving to bring in Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson.

But Tottenham have been linked with a move for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Indeed, Postecoglou is reportedly a huge admirer of the 18-year-old striker and has earmarked him as a future target. And Gary Lineker believes Ferguson boasts similar attributes to Haaland.

Lineker on Ferguson

Lineker says Ferguson has all the attributes required to become a top striker.

“He’s got it all, hasn’t he? You never know really completely with young players as things can happen in your life or injuries,” Lineker said.

“But if he gets a fair run and he’s got the right attitude, which he looks like he’s got on the pitch, you can never be sure, and hearing him in his interviews.

“His movement, his finishing. He’s only 18!”

He added: “He’s got a tiny hint of Haaland. He’s a big lad, strong, quick, good finisher who looks unfazed by everything.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Ferguson has enjoyed a brilliant start to the new campaign having netted four goals in as many games.

The Irish striker looks set to have a bright future ahead of him and it’s no surprise to see the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal linked with a move.

He certainly boasts similar attributes to Haaland, but it’s still early days for Ferguson.

This would well be his breakthrough year in the Premier League though and at just 18, he looks set to become a star in the Premier League.