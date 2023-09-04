Ally McCoist has admitted he was totally wrong about reported Tottenham Hotspur target Evan Ferguson.

McCoist spoke on talkSPORT this morning and conceded that his previous £25 million valuation of the Brighton forward may be slightly off the mark.

Tottenham were in the market for a new striker this summer after losing their former talisman Harry Kane.

Ange Postecoglou eventually opted to bring in two wide forwards in Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson, with the latter able to operate through the middle.

But Spurs could yet move for a more out-and-out striker in future windows, with Evan Ferguson a target.

Indeed, Postecoglou is said to be a huge admirer of the Brighton star and has lined him up as a future target.

And McCoist has admitted that he was previously wrong about the youngster’s price tag.

McCoist on Tottenham-linked Ferguson

Speaking on talkSPORT, Andy Townsend called out McCoist for previously stating Ferguson is only worth £25 million.

He said: “A fortnight is a long time in football as we all know, a couple of weeks ago you was asked about Evan Ferguson and you said ‘good player’. You said [he’s worth] maybe £25 million. Happy with that still?”

“It’s gone up since the weekend,” McCoist said. “I’ve got to be frank with you. As you say, a fortnight, in particular, is a long time in football and I stand by that day pre hat-trick.”

He added: “But isn’t it great to see a young kid coming through and battering a hat-trick.”

Of course, Ferguson netted three goals against Newcastle on Saturday as Brighton picked up a 3-1 win over Eddie Howe’s side.

The Irish striker has bagged four goals in as many games in the Premier League so far this season.

The seagulls have reportedly slapped a £100 million price tag on the youngster’s head to fend off interest from a host of top clubs.

It seems likely that Ferguson will secure a big move over the next couple of years but it remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham firm up their interest.