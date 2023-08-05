Gary Lineker says 30-year-old actually wants to leave Tottenham this month

Gary Lineker believes Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham this summer, and he has urged Daniel Levy to let him go.

Spurs fans have to go through a transfer saga like this every summer, but the possibility of Kane leaving this time is higher than it has ever been before.

Bayern Munich are desperate to sign him, and Lineker told The Sun it’s time for Tottenham to move him on.

Photo by VI Images via Getty Images

Gary Lineker thinks Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham

Harry Kane has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham.

The Englishman is one of the best strikers in the world. His numbers for Spurs and England over the years are nothing short of exceptional, and it’s no surprise he’s a wanted man.

Bayern Munich have been desperate to sign Kane for weeks now, and they tabled a huge bid yesterday. Daniel Levy hasn’t responded to it yet – Lineker feels he should just let him go.

The pundit also thinks Kane actually wants to leave Tottenham this summer.

He said: “I think Harry will leave Tottenham – and he should do. I think he wants to go and that they will make it happen.

“In no way can you argue that it would be good for Spurs to lose Harry, even in the long-term. It’s not just his goalscoring, but his assists, his all-round game and his leadership qualities.

“But when he is entering the last season of his contract, then for me it makes sense for Spurs to take £80m or £100m now rather than risk losing him for nothing.”

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

TBR View:

If Harry Kane is ever to leave Tottenham, now’s the time.

The Englishman has less than a year left on his contract. He just turned 30 and is not getting any younger, which means he has just one big move left in his career.

If Kane really wants to win trophies, a move to Bayern Munich this summer is the best option for him, and we agree with Lineker, we think he wants to leave Spurs and move to Germany too.

However, whether Levy will allow that to happen remains to be seen.