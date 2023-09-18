Pundit Garth Crooks was very impressed with Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison against Sheffield United this weekend.

Crooks included the Brazilian forward in his team of the week on the BBC Sport website.

It’s been a very fast change in fortunes for the 26-year-old after losing his place in the side against Burnley before the international break.

Unsurprisingly, Ange Postecoglou stuck with Son Heung-min on Saturday after he scored a hat-trick at Turf Moor.

However, Tottenham needed a goal late in the game against Sheffield United after falling behind to a Gustavo Hamer strike.

It was against the run of play but the visitor’s stubborn defence had proved very difficult to break down.

Postecoglou introduced Richarlison in the closing stages and he made the perfect impact.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

A goal and assist sent the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into pandemonium in the 101st minute.

Crooks has admitted that Richarlison really impressed him for Tottenham this weekend.

He particularly praised his strength and courage after a difficult start to the campaign.

Crooks praises Tottenham star Richarlison

Including him alongside Mohamed Salah and Jeremy Doku in his front three, Crooks said: “A goal and an assist from a player who has clearly been struggling with his form since he joined Spurs changed the game against Sheffield United.

“The movement by Richarlison for his headed equaliser was quite brilliant but it was his unselfishness and ability to pick out the pass for Dejan Kulusevski to score once inside the penalty area that won Tottenham the match.

“This is a player I have previously criticised. I have, in the past, found his antics rather juvenile.

“However, to have played in midweek for his country, returned on time to play for his club amid suggestions about the state of his mental health, come on as substitute and had such an impact on a match speaks volumes about the Brazilian’s strength and courage. Long may it continue.”

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

Crooks will be joined by plenty of Tottenham fans in his praise for Richarlison at the weekend.

There have been high hopes for the 26-year-old since his arrival from Everton and Postecoglou might be the manager to finally get the best out of him.

It’s been said that he can win matches on his own when he’s playing well and his teammates have full faith in his ability.

All eyes will be on Postecoglou’s team selection on Sunday to see if he makes the cut.