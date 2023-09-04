Martin Odegaard once again stood out for Arsenal against Manchester United as they won a dramatic match at the Emirates yesterday.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks was impressed with the Norwegian international and named him in his team of the week.

It says a lot about the incredible standards that Martin Odegaard has set that he’s not been spoken about very much this season.

The Arsenal captain has already found the back of the net twice but it’s now expected that he’ll be one of the most creative forces in the Premier League.

Only Bukayo Saka has more shot-creating actions out of Arsenal’s squad this season although he’s yet to register his first assist.

Marcus Rashford scored the opening goal of the game slightly against the run of play after a mistake from Kai Havertz.

However, Odegaard responded immediately for Arsenal, finishing brilliantly past Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The £30m playmaker is adapting to a new midfield partner in Havertz and despite the German’s struggles it doesn’t appear to have affected his game.

He’ll be hoping his team come back from the international break fully refreshed and ready to build on yesterday’s win.

Odegaard stars for Arsenal against Man United

Naming the 24-year-old in his team of the week, Crooks said: “His equaliser 35 seconds after Manchester United had taken the lead was a lifesaver for Arsenal.

“The longer the game continued without that reply the more desperate they would have become.

“[Martin] Odegaard’s finish was first class. The ball came from a difficult angle so his technique had to be spot-on – and it was.

“He struck the ball so sweetly it flew past Andre Onana in the Manchester United goal.”

Odegaard took time at the end of the match to praise fellow goalscorer Gabriel Jesus after his last-minute goal confirmed the result.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah has done very well in the Brazilian’s absence but Odegaard showed last season that he works very well with Jesus.

Manchester United’s midfield couldn’t cope with Odegaard and his Arsenal teammates in the middle of the pitch.

Oleksandr Zinchenko drifting infield created an overload that the visitors couldn’t cope with and gave Mikel Arteta’s side plenty of control.

After three middling performances, Arsenal finally put in a performance that other top teams would have taken notice of.