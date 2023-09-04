‘It was mad’: Martin Odegaard amazed by 26-year-old Arsenal teammate after brilliant moment in win

Martin Odegaard has lauded Gabriel Jesus after the striker scored a brilliant third goal to help Arsenal wrap up the win against Manchester United in a dramatic game on Sunday.

Odegaard was speaking to Sky Sports after the Gunners made a huge statement by scoring twice in stoppage-time to beat Erik ten Hag’s men 3-1.

It was Gabriel Jesus who put the exclamation point on the victory. The 26-year-old made his second substitute appearance of the campaign in the win. And he reminded everyone of just how much quality he possesses.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 26-year-old produced a gorgeous turn inside the penalty area to create a load of space for himself. And he took full advantage, curling the ball past Andre Onana to secure the win.

Odegaard lauds Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal goal

The events of stoppage-time made this win a famous one for Arsenal. And Odegaard suggested that he was so impressed by the striker’s composure in that moment.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

“It was mad. I don’t know what happened but Gabi [Jesus] did so well in the end and scored a great goal and we got the win,” he told Sky Sports (as reported by BBC Sport).

“All the games are like this now and you have to be prepared to play 100 and 105 and 110 minutes. We did great and I am very pleased to win.”

Jesus has come in for a lot of unfair criticism during his time at Arsenal. He is not the most prolific striker. But he has been a game-changing signing for the Gunners. And it would have been fascinating to see what could have happened had he been fit for the entirely of last season.

Eddie Nketiah has done brilliantly when Jesus has been unavailable. But that was a masterful piece of play from the Brazilian. And it will have whet the appetite of supporters for what is to come after the international break.

He played like someone who had the point to prove. And once again, Arsenal have a number of options in another position who are all going to push each other.

Manchester City are going to be incredibly difficult to keep up with this season. But victories like Sunday are only going to do wonders for Arsenal’s belief.