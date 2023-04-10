Garth Crooks says Mikel Arteta has to stop Granit Xhaka from destroying Arsenal's season











Garth Crooks has warned Mikel Arteta that he needs to stop midfielder Granit Xhaka from destroying Arsenal’s season.

Crooks was talking about Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool in his Team of the Week column.

It was a thrilling encounter, that ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw, which was probably a fair result.

Arsenal raced into a two-goal lead thanks to Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners were on top, but one of the main talking points was Granit Xhaka’s clash with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was a needless skirmish from the £30m midfielder, and rallied both Liverpool and the Anfield crowd.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The hosts got a goal back quickly afterwards through Mohamed Salah just before half-time.

Liverpool were on top in the second-half, and both sides had chances to win the game late on.

Crooks has now said that Mikel Arteta has to keep Xhaka under control to avoid their season unravelling.

The Swiss international has calmed down this season, but his emotions got the better of him on that occasion.

Crooks warns Arteta about Xhaka

Writing in his Team of the Week column, Crooks said: “The Gunners are extremely close to producing something very special this season but a word of warning: Granit Xhaxa is a loose cannon on a journey littered with explosives and Arsenal have to do something about him before he destroys their entire season.”

Xhaka has been an important part of Arsenal’s set-up this season, playing in a slightly more advanced role.

Defensive responsibilities have been passed on to Thomas Partey this campaign, which has benefitted both players.

Crooks’s worries about Xhaka will be shared by some Arsenal fans, although Arteta has regularly praised the 30-year-old.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta does have alternatives in that position, with Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe both capable of filling that role.

However, with just eight games left, he’ll be very reluctant to make any big changes now.

It’s up to Xhaka and his teammates to make sure they keep their cool in the final run-in.

It could be the difference between a magnificent league title, or a frustrating second-place finish.

