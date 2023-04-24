Garth Crooks raves over Tottenham target Marc Guehi











Pundit Garth Crooks has piled the praised on Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Marc Guehi following his performance on the weekend for Crystal Palace.

Tottenham have been linked multiple times, most recently by the Daily Mail, and trying to sign a young defender excelling in the division is a sensible move.

The centre-back signed for the Eagles in the summer of 2022 from Spurs’ rivals Chelsea. The Blues do have the opportunity to buy Guehi back for the same fee agreed with another club should they want to.

The North London club has conceded 51 goals this season. This is the fifth most in the Premier League and emphasises that defensive recruitments are massively needed.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Garth Crooks praises Tottenham target Marc Guehi

Garth Crooks announced his Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport. He selected Guehi and hailed the Englishman for his part in helping the Eagles keep a clean sheet against Everton and also for his passing ability. He said: “The ball for Jordan Ayew to run onto from Marc Guehi during the game’s early exchanges was quite brilliant by the Crystal Palace centre-back.

“You don’t often see such cultured passes played forward from central defenders. It was the sort of pass that made people sit up and take notice.”

Guehi is still only 22 years old, but since his move to South London, he has shown that he is a great defender. He has also been selected for the England squad multiple times by Gareth Southgate. Despite his age, Palace have given him captaincy on various occasions.

Spurs leaking so many goals has been a huge issue for the club. Bringing in a young star, who is already capable of playing in the Premier League, would be a great coup for the North London side. No doubt they will wait until they hire a permanent manager to sign any players this summer, so any move for Guehi may not happen for a while.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

