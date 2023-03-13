Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon take to Instagram to praise Newcastle star Alexander Isak











Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon were both left amazed by Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak’s display yesterday.

Eddie Howe’s men picked up a much-needed 2-1 win over Wolves at St James’ on Sunday after a brilliant first-half performance.

The Magpies were unfortunate to head into the break just a goal to the good after they carved out multiple opportunities.

Isak was given the nod over Callum Wilson and it’s fair to say that the 23-year-old grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

The Swedish forward bagged Newcastle’s opener with a brilliant header and was causing the Wolves backline some serious problems.

And it seems that two of his teammates were particularly impressed with his display yesterday.

Botman and Gordon praise Isak on Instagram

Isak took to Instagram after the game to express his delight at getting amongst the goals for Newcastle once again.

The forward wrote: “Back to winning ways!”

His teammates flocked beneath the post to congratulate him after an exceptional performance.

Gordon wrote: “Love it you.”

And Sven Botman thought he was the best player on the pitch yesterday as he replied: “Motm.”

Isak made a promising start to his Newcastle career after making the £63 million switch from Real Sociedad over the summer.

He was unfortunate to pick up a hamstring injury back in September, which hampered his progress under Howe.

But the Swede has looked really bright over the past few weeks and is now pushing to become a regular starter.

He got a valuable 70 minutes under his belt yesterday and while Howe has said he isn’t ready to play a full game just yet, it surely won’t be long before he’s up to full speed.

