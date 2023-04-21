Nick Pope says he absolutely loves playing with Newcastle midfielder Joelinton











Nick Pope has been singing the praises of his Newcastle teammates and has lauded the impact of Brazilian midfielder Joelinton.

Since being signed for £40m, Joelinton has had to endure some tough times. He went an age without scoring a goal as Newcastle persisted with him in the centre-forward role.

However, Eddie Howe’s arrival has changed things. Joelinton is now a midfielder and one of the best in the league on his day.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

And speaking on the latest episode of Ben Foster’s Fozcast, goalkeeper Pope says Joelinton is a player everyone would want.

“It’s through the roof (his work-rate). Obviously, player like you wanted to play with when he got here cos I think you’re interested because he has so much strength so much power, ability on the ball, he’s got a bit of everything. Proper like midfield general, gives everything for the team,” Pope said.

“When you say about having people in the trenches with you, Joelinton is top of the list. If you’re injured he’d carry you on his back. No questions asked. He’s the sort of player who every team would want in their midfield.”

Joelinton has formed a fine partnership with fellow South American Bruno Guimaraes in midfield. The pair are key for the Magpies, if they are indeed to seal a top four finish.

TBR’s View: Joelinton an example to everyone

There is no doubting that Joelinton has shown every young player out there what can be achieved with a bit of hard work.

He has got his head down, worked hard, and is now reaping the rewards under a manager who clearly sees this is a player who has the full package to succeed.

For Newcastle, having a player like Joelinton has been massive. And if they do reach the Champions League, then he will have played a huge role.