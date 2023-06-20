England manager Gareth Southgate has delivered his verdict on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive display yesterday.

Southgate spoke after a fantastic performance from the Three Lions last night.

They came away from their European Championships qualifier 7-0 winners over North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was the star of the show, scoring his first career hat-trick.

Captain Harry Kane scored a brace, while Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Rashford chipped in with a goal each.

Gareth Southgate played Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield once again after the Liverpool defender thrived in that role against Malta.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Wearing the unfamiliar number ten shirt, Alexander-Arnold impressed again further up the pitch.

He assisted Saka’s fantastic second goal and completed another 90 minutes of action for England.

His time with the national team hasn’t always been easy, struggling to earn regular minutes under Southgate at right-back.

However, he may have found his way into the side in an arguably even more competitive position.

Southgate reflects on Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold’s performance

One aspect of the 24-year-old’s game that has been heavily scrutinised this season is his defensive performance.

Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best attacking full-back in the Premier League when on form.

However, he’s often criticised for failing to do his job when out of possession.

His move into midfield for both club and country has alleviated some of the pressure on him to do this job.

However, Southgate was more than happy with Alexander-Arnold in this respect yesterday, praising the Liverpool man’s contribution.

“I think what it was that defensively it wasn’t as straightforward as it looked,” Southgate said.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

“The other night he just had to tag the pivot really and he did that well.

“Tonight, he had to make a lot of decisions and he did it almost immaculately. He regained a lot of balls. His pressing was good, so for me, he has got everything to play in there.

“I didn’t even think twice about starting him in there. It might give us something completely different. The vision and the passing range and the connection with Bukayo for his second goal.”

Alexander-Arnold has been backed to become one of the league’s best midfielders going forward.

It’s unusual to see a player advance further up the pitch as they get older.

However, Alexander-Arnold is no normal player and could have a huge role to play for club and country for years to come.