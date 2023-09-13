Gareth Bale now believes that 22-year-old Tottenham youngster has huge potential

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gareth Bale has admitted he’s got very high hopes for Brennan Johnson at Spurs.

Bale was speaking to Sky Sports, via Football Daily, about the 22-year-old forward.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, all eyes were on Tottenham and whether they’d try to replace him this summer.

Many would argue that the 30-year-old is irreplaceable but on deadline day they finally brought in a forward.

Brennan Johnson arrived from Nottingham Forest for £47.5m after being one of Ange Postecoglou’s top targets.

However, despite the Welshman being able to play as a centre-forward, it’s unlikely he’ll be used as a direct replacement for Kane.

Given how well Son Heung-min did against Burnley, it’s hard to see anyone starting in that role for the foreseeable future.

Gareth Bale believes that Johnson could be a brilliant addition to Tottenham and will only get better.

He has a vested interest in the 22-year-old doing well given his Welsh allegiance.

If he can follow in Bale’s footsteps in North London then he’ll be an incredibly popular figure among the fans.

Bale raves about Tottenham signing Johnson

Asked about the forward’s summer move, Bale said: “He’s doing well and I think the more he plays now in the top flight, the better he’ll get.

“Like you said, the sky’s the limit I think. As long as he’s playing football and improving and doing well it’s good for Tottenham and good for Wales also.

Bale was then told that Aaron Ramsey had said it was a shame he signed for Tottenham, Bale replied: “Yeah, no for sure, it’s better than Arsenal.”

Johnson has now arrived at training after featuring twice for Wales in the international break.

He was deployed as a centre-forward by Rob Page in both games which didn’t really suit him as a single striker.

Johnson is much more likely to thrive when played on the wing unless he’s partnered by Son or Richarlison through the middle.

Tottenham fans will be pleased to hear that Johnson has received the Gareth Bale seal of approval.

His debut could come this weekend against Sheffield United in a game Spurs have to win.