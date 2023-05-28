Gabriel Martinelli seriously impressed with 20-year-old Arsenal player after match-winning performance











Gabriel Martinelli was very impressed with Arsenal teammate Marquinhos after his latest performance for Brazil.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram after helping the Selecao win their match against Nigeria in the Under-20 World Cup yesterday.

Plenty of Premier League stars have been called up by their respective countries to play in Argentina right now.

England have won both of their games so far and are already assured of their place in the next round.

One of their biggest competitors in the tournament will be Brazil.

They’ve named a very strong squad with Chelsea-bound Andrey Santos captaining the side.

Marquinhos was a late addition to the Brazil side, but he’s impressed Gabriel Martinelli and plenty of his international teammates.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

He delivered the corner for his country’s first goal before scoring himself just before half-time.

The winger will be pleased to have made the cut after a positive first season in England.

Martinelli impressed with Marquinhos performance for Brazil

After the match, Marquinhos posted on social media and said: “Qualified!

“Very happy for the team’s great performance and for being able to help with a goal. Let’s go Brazil!”

Martinelli replied to his compatriot and said: “Bravo brother”.

Gabriel Martinelli impressed with Marquinhos performance for Brazil. Cr. (_marquinhos011) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

After scoring on his Arsenal debut in the Europa League, Marquinhos went on loan to Championship side Norwich City.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t help the Canaries immediately return to the top flight.

His progression has been very encouraging since joining the Gunners and he even impressed Edu while out on loan.

Martinelli will be very pleased Marquinhos is playing so well for his home country of Brazil.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Although he never played at the Under-20 World Cup, he did help the Selecao win an Olympic goal medal back in 2020.

Marquinhos isn’t the only player who is representing Arsenal at the tournament.

Young goalkeeper Alexei Rojas was also included as the youngest player in the Colombia squad.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy also received a call-up for the England squad but instead stayed at Coventry City as they just missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

