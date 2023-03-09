Gabriel Martinelli says 'tremendous' player is also sick along with Tierney











Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli claimed in his press conference last night that Fabio Vieira is ill.

The Gunners flew over to Portugal yesterday for their Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon. Mikel Arteta will want to put this tie to bed in the first leg, but he will have to do it without a few important players.

Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah and Kieran Tierney are all ruled out, while Gabriel Jesus is still not ready, despite returning to full training following his long-term injury.

Vieira, branded as a ‘tremendous‘ player, isn’t feeling great either, but he has travelled with the squad.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Gabriel Martinelli says Arsenal teammate Fabio Vieira is sick

Reports emerged yesterday that Tierney will not be in Arsenal’s squad for the game against Sporting Lisbon because of illness.

The Scotsman came to London Colney for training yesterday, but he was sent back home. He hasn’t travelled to Lisbon, which is a shame as he was expected to start at left-back tonight.

Another player who is ill is apparently Vieira, who has been a regular for Arsenal in the Europa League. The Portuguese midfielder was scheduled to face the media yesterday, but he was replaced by Martinelli because he was sick.

However, Vieira, unlike Tierney, has travelled to Lisbon, and there’s still a chance that he will play.

Martinelli said about his good pal, as relayed on HaytersTV: “Fabio – he’s a great guy. Everyone can see our relationship, he’s a great, great guy. I love him.

“He was supposed to be here, but he’s sick and I’m here for him.”

Arteta confirmed in his press conference that Vieira is ‘ok’.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

TBR View:

Vieira has still not exploded at Arsenal, but he has shown flashes of his brilliance.

The 22-year-old is hugely versatile. He has played as a number 10, in central midfield and also on the right wing for Arsenal so far, and that has given Arteta a ton of options.

The Portuguese midfielder started Arsenal’s last Premier League game, the thriller against Bournemouth, on Saturday. He wasn’t bad at all in Granit Xhaka’s position, but we expect him to play higher up the pitch if he starts tonight.

Vieira has scored two goals and provided five assists in 11 starts for Arsenal so far in all competitions.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

