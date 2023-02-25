Mikel Arteta says 22-year-old Arsenal star is giving him 'big headaches'











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has raved about Fabio Vieira and admitted that he’s eager to give the 22-year-old more game time in the coming weeks.

The Gunners signed the Portuguese midfielder from Porto last summer for £34 million (Sky Sports). He has only started one Premier League game all season, but he has shown his quality when he has come off the bench.

Arteta is really pleased with Vieira now.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal star Fabio Vieira is a ‘tremendous player’

Vieira was carrying an injury when he joined Arsenal last summer.

The 22-year-old missed the entire pre-season as a result, and that played a part in his adaptation. There have been times when Vieira has looked a bit lightweight for the English game, but it seems like he is ready now.

Arteta was asked about the talented midfielder in his press conference yesterday and the Arsenal boss raved about him. He branded him as a ‘tremendous player’ and claimed he’s very eager to give him more opportunities.

He said, as relayed on HaytersTV: “Very close (to fully adapting).

“He is starting to give me big headaches because I see every single day what he is capable of doing. A tremendous player!

“He now understands exactly what we want and physically he is in a condition to compete at the right level in this league. He brings qualities that we don’t have in the squad. So, very eager to give him more (chances).”

TBR View:

Vieira really is a phenomenal player.

The 22-year-old can play as a number 10, eight and also as a false nine. He has featured on the right wing for Arsenal as well, and he possesses incredible quality on the ball.

Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka are all undroppable at Arsenal at the moment. That’s why Vieira has had to settle for a place on the bench, but as he showed against Aston Villa last weekend, he’s more than good enough to come on and have an impact.

Arsenal take on Leicester City this afternoon and Vieira could get another opportunity off the bench.

