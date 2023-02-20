Gabriel Martinelli reacts after seeing what Nuno Tavares has done out on loan











Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has sent a message to Nuno Tavares as his loan spell at Marseille goes from strength to strength.

The Portuguese defender scored his sixth goal of the season, as the French club ran out 3-2 winners over Toulouse.

As per Get French Football News, Tavares has become the first Marseille defender to score six goals in a season for 20 years.

There were question marks over Nuno Tavares’s future at Arsenal in the summer after a tough start to his Arsenal career.

The club invested heavily to bring in Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City to fill the left-back role.

Zinchenko was magnificent against Aston Villa, scoring his first Premier League goal as they ran out 4-2 winners.

It was a move that forced Tavares out of the club in search of first-team football, and it appears to have been an inspired decision.

The 23-year-old has earned some important Champions League experience this season, and thrived in a left-wing back role.

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli was certainly impressed with Tavares’s latest performance.

Marseille are now mounting an unlikely title charge with PSG beginning to falter.

Martinelli impressed with Arsenal loanee Tavares

The Portuguese took to Instagram to celebrate scoring another goal and recording a win yesterday.

“Big win tonight! Thank you for your support, +3,” Tavares said.

Martinelli simply replied, “Craque”, which means ‘Ace’ and shows how highly he rates him.

Albert Sambi Lokonga also reacted, saying: “My striker, keep shining bro.”

Tavares has a big few months ahead of him in France, with his long-term future still undecided.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested he has a good chance of staying at The Emirates next season.

Kieran Tierney is very much second choice at Arsenal now, and there’s suggestions he could move on in the summer.

If he does, that would open up a space for Tavares in the squad to compete with Zinchenko.

Tavares could link up with Martinelli on the left at Arsenal in the next campaign if Arteta decides to keep him.

His experience at left wing-back this season could give Arteta an alternative to Zinchenko, who prefers drifting into midfield.

