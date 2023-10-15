Gabriel Martinelli absolutely loved 25-year-old Arsenal players’ latest display for his country

Gabriel Martinelli was full of praise for his Arsenal and Brazil teammate Gabriel Magalhaes after his first goal for his country against Venezuela.

Martinelli has been left at home during this break given the recent injury issue he’s had at Arsenal.

However, the winger was quick to praise his compatriot Gabriel on Instagram following the 1-1 win.

Although it wasn’t the result that Brazil would have hoped for, the centre-back was delighted to score his first goal.

And on his Instagram post celebrating that achievement, Martinelli simply left two love heart emojis along with a host of Arsenal teammates.

Of course, given his return to form against Manchester City, Martinelli will now hope for a swift return to the Brazil squad for the internationals in November.

Alongside Gabriel, Martinelli looks all set for another brilliant season with Arsenal, and the side may now have lofty ambitions.

Many thought Man City already looked destined for another league title after their impressive start.



However, a 1-0 loss at the Emirates has now blown the early title race right back open.

Both Martinelli and Gabriel are now crucial for Arsenal

In his recent injury absence, it has now become clear just how important Martinelli is for Arsenal.

The winger, who looks like the bargain of the century at £6m, was sorely missed in his brief period out.

Although Leandro Trossard is a very capable understudy, he also suffered an untimely injury.

Reiss Nelson doesn’t look like he has Mikel Arteta’s full trust and therefore Gabriel Jesus has been forced out wide.

Moreover, Gabriel has also now proved his undroppable position in the Arsenal back line.

Despite remaining on the bench in some of the early games this season, the 25-year-old has now reignited his formidable partnership with William Saliba.

And if Arsenal do have ambitions for the title, they will need both Gabriel and Martinelli in their best form.