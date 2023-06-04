Gabriel Magalhaes sends message to 20-year-old Arsenal man after performance yesterday











Gabriel Magalhaes has sent a message to Arsenal teammate Marquinhos after Brazil’s defeat last night.

The 20-year-old forward took to Instagram after Brazil were eliminated from the Under-20 World Cup.

It was a disappointing evening for the Selecao as Israel won 3-2 after extra-time.

Marquinhos started the game and played all 120 minutes, but didn’t put in his best performance.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

He missed one big chance and struggled to connect with his crosses or long balls from the left wing.

After a goalless first half, Brazil took the lead before quickly being pegged back by Israel.

A chaotic extra-time saw both sides score within three minutes before Israel’s Dor Turgeman netted the decider.

They then missed two penalties in the final 15 minutes, but Brazil couldn’t capitalise and lost their composure.

Arsenal star Gabriel has now sent a message to Marquinhos after watching Brazil crash out.

He knows what it feels like to experience disappointment when it comes to the national team after missing out on the World Cup squad last year.

Gabriel sends message to Arsenal teammate Marquinhos after Brazil loss

Taking to Instagram after the match, Marquinhos said: “The feeling of sadness. We fought a lot and now there’s the learning, experience and work of a group with great players who will still give Brazil a lot of joy.”

Gabriel replied and said: “Hold your head up high my brother! You’re a monster! I love you.”

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes sends message to Marquinhos after Brazil loss. Cr. (_marquinhos011) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

It’s set to be an interesting summer for Marquinhos.

After putting in some brilliant performances at the Under-20 World Cup, Mikel Arteta will have to decide if he can play a part for Arsenal next season.

He’s got plenty of potential but did set the Championship alight during his loan spell at Norwich City.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Another loan move may make the most sense next season, especially if Arsenal bring in further attacking reinforcements.

He may not be ready to star for a Premier League side and may benefit from going abroad.

Gabriel was quick to build up Marquinhos’s confidence after Brazil’s defeat and will look forward to welcoming him back to Arsenal in pre-season.

