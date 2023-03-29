Gabriel Magalhaes now thinks 28-year-old Arsenal man was on fire for his country last night











Gabriel Magalhaes was very impressed with what he saw from Arsenal teammate Leandro Trossard while playing for Belgium last night.

Trossard took to Instagram after the Red Devils defeated Germany 3-2 away from home yesterday.

The 28-year-old was brought on as a substitute for Yannick Carrasco just before the hour mark.

He went on to assist Kevin de Bruyne for what proved to be the winner ten minutes before full-time.

Trossard will now be returning to London Colney with just ten games left to concentrate on before the end of the season.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

It’s an incredibly important run in for Arsenal, and Trossard, Gabriel and co. will need to be at their very best for the next two months.

The Belgian has been in sensational form since he signed from Brighton in January.

No player has recorded more assists in the league since he arrived at The Emirates for £27m.

He was back at it again, ironically playing in his title rival Kevin de Bruyne for Belgium’s winner.

Gabriel impressed with Arsenal teammate Trossard

The 28-year-old took to social media after Belgium’s impressive win, saying: “Two out of two, the best way to end this international break!”

Gabriel Magalhaes replied to his post with two fire emojis, suggesting he was very impressed with the forward.

Gabriel Magalhaes impressed with Leandro Trossard. Cr. (leandrotrossard) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Trossard’s versatility has proved to be incredibly important to Mikel Arteta’s side in the last few months.

He’s played on the left wing in place of Gabriel Martinelli and as a centre-forward while Gabriel Jesus was injured.

Trossard admitted last week that he was shocked at how many minutes he’s already played for the Gunners.

Ally McCoist has suggested he’s already been incredible value for money, and if he helps Arsenal win the title, plenty of fans will agree.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel and Trossard will know how important their form is for Arsenal for the next few games.

Arteta’s faith in picking the same starting line-up whenever he can suggests they’re both in line to start this weekend.

Struggling Leeds are their next opponents, and they have a huge amount to play for when they visit the Emirates on Saturday.

