TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has publicly urged Burnley boss Vincent Kompany not to take the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Spurs are searching for yet another new permanent manager after Antonio Conte left the club last month.

His old assistant, Cristian Stellini, will take charge until the end of the campaign but the club are seemingly pressing ahead with their attempts to land a new boss.

Indeed, Vincent Kompany is one of many names to be linked with the Tottenham job over the past couple of weeks.

The Sun reports that Kompany has emerged as Tottenham’s number one target ahead of the summer, with Daniel Levy impressed by his work at Turf Moor.

But Agbonlahor has urged the 37-year-old to turn down Tottenham’s advances, if he is offered the job.

Agbonlahor urges Kompany to snub Tottenham

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Agbonlahor feels Kompany should avoid taking the hotseat at Tottenham and stick with Burnley next season.

“I can see why they’re looking at Kompany,” he said. “But if I was Kompany, I would say no. Capital letters… NO!”

“He’s got Burnley into the Premier League. Give it a go with Burnley and even if he didn’t keep them up, what he’s done with them in the Championship he’s still going to attract Premier League jobs.

“The way Spurs are at the moment as a club, why would you touch that? Why would you leave Burnley?

“In the summer, he could bring in the right players and have a good go with Burnley and shock the Premier League.”

Of course, Kompany has already guaranteed promotion with Burnley this season so he could be eager to at least see out another season at Turf Moor.

But if Tottenham do come calling, it would be a huge opportunity for Kompany, regardless of Agbonlahor’s thoughts on the current situation at the club.

The Belgian would certainly fit the bill for Spurs too as a young, progressive manager who plays an exciting brand of football.

There would be concerns that he is eyeing the Manchester City role further down the line, but it would be a huge surprise if Kompany snubbed a move to north London if he is offered the job.

