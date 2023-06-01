Gabriel Agbonlahor urges 49-year-old manager to reject Tottenham and wait for 'bigger job'











Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Brentford boss Thomas Frank to reject Tottenham Hotspur and wait for a ‘bigger job’.

Tottenham will be aiming to replace Ryan Mason as acting head coach before the summer transfer window opens.

Spurs have endured a difficult campaign as they’ve burned through three managers and missed out on European football for the first time since 2009.

The north Londoners are yet to name Antonio Conte’s permanent successor after the Italian left the club in March following an explosive outburst.

Tottenham have missed out on several candidates already and while they seem poised to step up their attempts to land Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, they have been linked with Thomas Frank.

Indeed, Alex Crook claimed last month that Brentford are anticipating an approach for Frank from Spurs.

But Gabriel Agbonlahor has told TalkSPORT that Frank should snub Tottenham if they offer him the job.

Agbonlahor urges Frank to reject Tottenham

The former Aston Villa striker suggested that Frank will get a ‘bigger job than Spurs if he remains at Brentford.

“I wouldn’t, if I’m Thomas Frank, go to Spurs at the moment,” he said. “A lot of problems, no sporting director, how much money are you going to have to spend?

“I think if I’m him, I’m waiting for a bigger job than Spurs. Stay at Brentford, you’re doing an outstanding job there.

“With a little bit more investment, why can’t Brentford push for Europe next season? They were so close this season, they can do it again.”

Spurs haven’t firmed up their interest in Frank as of yet and seem to be prioritising a move for Postecoglou.

But the 49-year-old has done an incredible job with the Bees, guiding them to a ninth-place finish in his second season in England’s top flight.

It remains unclear whether Frank would be interested in a move to Tottenham given his success at Brentford.

Yet, the chance to manage a club like Spurs doesn’t come around too often and in our view, he’d undoubtedly be tempted to make the switch across London if he was offered the job.

