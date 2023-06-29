Gabriel Agbonlahor suggests 28-year-old Tottenham target just isn’t worth as much as Maddison

Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested that reported Tottenham Hotspur target James Ward-Prowse isn’t worth as much as James Maddison.

Spurs wrapped up the signing of Maddison yesterday after thrashing out a deal with Leicester City this week.

The 26-year-old became the third signing of the summer window for Tottenham, with the club already wrapping up deals for Dejan Kulusevski and Guglielmo Vicario.

Snapping up Maddison is certainly a statement of intent from Spurs as they bid to build a side in new boss Ange Postecoglou’s image.

Tottenham have also been linked with another midfielder who suffered relegation last season in James Ward-Prowse.

Indeed, The Daily Mail has already reported that Spurs are long-term admirers of Ward-Prowse. But after Spurs snapped up Maddison for £40 million yesterday, Agbonlahor has told talkSPORT the Saints skipper isn’t worth a similar fee.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Agbonlahor on Ward-Prowse

Agbonlahor was asked whether Ward-Prowse should be considered in the same bracket as Maddison after yesterday’s move.

The pundit admitted he admires the Saints captain, but feels Maddison is a brilliant signing for Tottenham.

“I’d say less,” he said. ”I think what Maddison offers when you watch him, he’s just the perfect player for Spurs, isn’t he.

“You can say to Harry Kane stop coming off so deep, stay forward now. Maddison’s going to come into that role, get on the ball and put Kulusevski, Son, Kane through.

“I do love Ward-Prowse, but I wouldn’t say he’s a £40 million player at the moment.”

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Ward-Prowse has starred for Southampton over the past few seasons and is widely recognised as one of the best free-kick takers in Europe.

The Englishman is likely to be on the move this summer after Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season.

But after snapping up Maddison, it seems unlikely that Spurs will move for Ward-Prowse over the coming weeks.

Tottenham are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements after addressing their goalkeeping and creative issues.

Of course, Spurs could revisit the midfield later in the window. But it remains to be seen whether or not Postecoglou views Ward-Prowse as the right fit for his system.