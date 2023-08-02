Gabriel Agbonlahor simply can’t believe who Arsenal are trying to sign now

Gabriel Agbonlahor has given his verdict on the possibility of Arsenal signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya this summer.

The pundit was speaking on talkSPORT this morning and simply can’t understand why Arsenal are looking to bring in competition for Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners have bolstered Mikel Arteta’s squad heavily this summer with the additions of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal were expected to focus on outgoings before possibly moving for another midfielder with Thomas Partey linked with a move away from the club.

But The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported on Sunday that Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Raya.

And it’s fair to say that Gabriel Agbonlahor isn’t a big fan of the move.

Agbonlahor labels Raya move ‘strange’

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor labelled Arsenal’s move for Raya as ‘very strange’ given they already have Ramsdale.

“I think Ramsdale is good on the ball from the back,” the former Aston Villa striker said “I think last season he made a few mistakes and I don’t think anybody saw this coming.

“If you’d said at the end of the season that Arsenal would be going for another goalkeeper, no one would have believed you, so it’s very strange to see.

“I don’t think they need David Raya, they should use that money somewhere else.

“Something’s happened because to spend £30 million to £40 million on a goalkeeper, go get another midfielder, a left-back or striker.”

It certainly raised a few eyebrows when Arsenal were initially linked with a move to Raya. But it’s a move that could make sense for Arteta.

Ramsdale was exceptional for the Gunners last season and played a key role in their impressive Premier League campaign.

But Raya’s distribution is arguably amongst the best in the league in terms of goalkeepers and he seems like the perfect fit for an Arteta side.

Nevertheless, if Raya does complete a switch to North London then you’d imagine the number one spot will remain Ramsdale’s to lose.