Gabriel Agbonlahor says nobody realises just how fast 22-year-old Liverpool player is

Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai’s pace goes under the radar.

Agbonlahor has been speaking on talkSPORT and suggested Szoboszlai has been one of the signings of the summer so far.

Szoboszlai was snapped up from RB Leipzig for a fee worth £60 million over the summer and the midfielder has made quite the impact so far.

The 22-year-old has starred for Liverpool in the middle of the park and even earned comparisons to Steven Gerrard.

He’s netted two goals in his first 11 appearances this season but his range of passing and work-rate off the ball has caught the eye in particular.

But Agbonlahor feels Szoboszlai has another strength in his game that goes under the radar.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Agbonlahor says Szoboszlai’s pace goes unnoticed

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor handed Szoboszlai an ‘A’ grade for his performances in a Liverpool shirt so far.

The pundit believes people don’t realise how fast the Hungarian midfielder is too.

“I’m giving him an A as well,” he said. “I love what he does in that midfield, he wants to get on the ball.

“He’s quicker than what people think as well, he’s showed that this season – one of the quickest players in the Premier League.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Szoboszlai seems to have it all and Agbonlahor makes a great point that his pace often goes under the radar.

The midfielder’s passing and playmaking qualities have earned him plaudits so far. But his pace and athleticism lends itself well to Jurgen Klopp’s demands.

You get the feeling that the best is yet to come from Szoboszlai and Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be excited over his potential.

At just 22, Szoboszlai has adjusted to Premier League football with ease and looks set to be a mainstay in Liverpool’s midfield for years to come.