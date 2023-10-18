Dominik Szoboszlai may have only played a handful of games for Liverpool, but he’s already well on his way to becoming a cult hero at Anfield.

The Hungarian has been a Man of the Match candidate in pretty much every game he’s played for Liverpool so far, and we’ve been incredibly impressed by what we’ve seen from him.

Speaking to The Mail, Jermaine Pennant has also shared how impressed he’s been by the midfielder, claiming that the 22-year-old reminds him of Steven Gerrard sometimes in how he strikes the ball and doesn’t stop running.

Szoboszlai is like Gerrard

Pennant spoke highly of the summer signing.

“You know, Salah has been there every season, that’s the norm, but Szoboszlai he’s come in and he has the number 8 jersey which brings a lot of pressure and he has taken to that. He’s stood up and you see glimpses of a little Stevie G in there, his goals, his strikes, his passing range. The engine on him, he doesn’t stop running, which is magnificent, he’s only just joined the club so once he settles more and more I can only see him getting better and better, so I think he’s been a fantastic addition to the squad,” Pennant said.

What a player

The fact that Szoboszlai has settled this quickly at Anfield is a real testament to his abilities.

As Pennant says, the way he plays is almost Gerrard-esque, and that’s exactly what Liverpool needed heading into this summer.

The Reds lacked a lot of quality and steel in the midfield last season, but Szoboszlai has single-handedly solved both of those problems at once after arriving on Merseyside.

Szoboszlai has been utterly brilliant since joining Liverpool, and if he continues to improve, he could go down as an all-time great.