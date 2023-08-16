Gabriel Agbonlahor cannot believe Premier League club are ready to sell £40m West Ham target

Gabriel Agbonlahor has admitted he’s surprised that Manchester United are ready to sell reported West Ham target Scott McTominay this summer.

Agbonlahor has been speaking on talkSPORT and discussed McTominay’s future after Erik ten Hag’s men picked up a 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday night.

West Ham have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder this summer and have had an offer rejected for the £40 million-rated Scotsman.

The Hammers have since moved to bolster their midfield by bringing in James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

It remains unclear whether they will return for McTominay before the transfer window shuts, with The Telegraph reporting that David Moyes is a long-term admirer of his compatriot.

But Agbonlahor believes Manchester United should be looking to keep hold of McTominay this summer.

Agbonalhor on McTominay

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor expressed concerns over Casemiro’s display for United on Monday and insisted they need to keep McTominay this summer.

“I looked at how Scott McTominay was up for sale and I don’t know how because he’s important to that Manchester United side,” the pundit said.

“There’s going to be games where Manchester United can’t afford to play Casemiro in there on his own.

“You’ve got to get McTominay in there with him – he’s got the legs, he can score a goal as well. We’ve seen his goals for Scotland recently.”

McTominay has been a reliable performer for United over the years and would be an excellent addition to West Ham’s squad.

Of course, it seems unlikely the Hammers will return for the Scottish international after snapping up Ward-Prowse and Alvarez.

But it would make little sense for United to allow him to leave, unless they have a replacement lined up.

Ten Hag has already lost Fred this summer and with concerns over Casemiro’s form, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see McTominay get an opportunity under the Dutchman soon.