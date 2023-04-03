Gabri Veiga and Guardiola update will interest Arsenal











Arsenal are being linked with a move for young starlet Gabri Veiga this summer and he could be about to change his agent.

The Gunners are among a cluster of clubs keen on signing Veiga this summer. The Celta Vigo youngster is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Europe right now and could cost as much as £35m.

And according to The Daily Mail, Veiga could be about to make a big change when it comes to his agent.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Mail reports how Veiga has invited a number of different agencies and individuals to make a play to represent him ahead of this summer.

Among them is Pep Guardiola’s brother, Pere Guardiola. The brother of the Man City boss represents the large agency firm SEG and is said to be keen to get Veiga among his client base.

Veiga, of course, is being courted by a host of clubs. Arsenal are known to have had him watched already but there is interest from Man City, Tottenham and more as well.

Whoever does end up representing Veiga this summer is set for a busy few months it seems.

TBR’s View: Veiga agent change could alter things

Arsenal will be keen on finding out what Gabri Veiga’s plans are here. The youngster is clearly one of the top talents in Europe and he’s obviously getting ready for interest.

The Gunners will want to know just where he sees his next steps. He is a player Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of, so the links with the Guardiola family could change things.