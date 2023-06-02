Gabby Agbonlahor tells Tottenham to go and sign £40m player after he's relegated











Tottenham Hotspur have been told to go and sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (1/6 8:52am), pundit Gabby Agbonlahor was discussing Tottenham’s current midfield options.

It’s an area of the pitch whoever comes in as manager will need to address in the upcoming transfer window.

Rodrigo Bentancur had a fantastic season that was unfortunately curtailed by a serious injury.

He’s not expected to be available again until November, leaving Spurs with a conundrum on whether to replace him.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s form dipped towards the end of the season, while Yves Bissouma’s first campaign in north London didn’t go to plan.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

It would be asking a lot of Oliver Skipp or Pape Matar Sarr to lead the midfield in Bentancur’s absence, while Tanguy Ndombele will sure be sold after his title-winning loan spell at Napoli.

Agbonlahor has therefore urged Tottenham to go and sign James Ward-Prowse this summer.

He was one of Southampton’s standout players in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

He’s too good to be playing in the Championship next season, especially if he still has England aspirations.

Tottenham urged to sign Ward-Prowse this summer

Asked where he thinks the £40m midfielder might go this summer, Agbonlahor said: “I look at teams in the Premier League to start with and I look at teams that really need midfielders.

“I look at Spurs, I look at [Rodrigo] Bentancur, [he was] out for a lot of the season injured.

“You’ve got [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg, more defensive-minded. You’ve got [Yves] Bissouma in there as well.

“But I can picture a midfield of Hojbjerg sitting, and Bentancur and James Ward-Prowse playing a bit further forward.

“Well I’ve seen Bentancur playing further forward and making runs in behind and he looks so talented.

“And imagine the service for Harry Kane, Son [Heung-min], Richarlison with James Ward-Prowse as a number eight in that side on set pieces as well.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

“So, I think James Ward-Prowse to Spurs, it makes sense for both him and the club.”

Tottenham could do a lot worse than sign Ward-Prowse this summer.

He’s an experienced Premier League midfielder who delivers goals and assists through his incredible dead-ball ability.

Ultimately, it will be the new director of football and manager who decide what additions are needed this summer.

They will have plenty of work on their hands once Daniel Levy makes a final decision on who they are.

