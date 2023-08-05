Gabby Agbonlahor says Arteta definitely won’t want to sign ‘extraordinary’ player for Arsenal

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Mikel Arteta will not want to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The Gunners received some terrible news this week that Gabriel Jesus had to undergo a procedure on his knee. That is set to keep him out of action for a few weeks, which is a big blow.

There are suggestions Arsenal may have to dive into the transfer market for a new striker, and Vlahovic is apparently available. Agbonlahor, however, doesn’t think Arteta will even consider him.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Dusan Vlahovic was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in January last year.

There was a fall-out between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta 18 months ago, and the Arsenal boss stripped him of his captaincy and decided to get rid of him.

Arsenal really wanted to sign a replacement and Vlahovic was on top of Arteta’s wish list. However, the ‘extraordinary‘ Serbian rejected a move to the Emirates and went and joined Juventus instead.

Fast-forward 18 months, there’s a big chance Vlahovic will leave Juventus, but Agbonlahor thinks there’s no way Arteta will want to sign him now after being turned down last year.

After urging Arsenal to sign Romelu Lukaku, Darren Bent said: “Vlahovic is one that people are talking about but he’s already turned Arsenal down before, so do you want to go back after him?”

Agbonlahor replied: “Exactly! That wouldn’t be what Mikel Arteta wants to do after he (Vlahovic) chose not to come to you. He’s struggled at Juve, why would you go and get him now?!”

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

TBR View:

The biggest question right now is how serious Gabriel Jesus’ injury is.

Arteta claimed he’ll be out for a ‘few weeks’, which is very vague. If the Brazilian is back, say, in four weeks, there’s no reason for the Gunners to go and sign a new striker.

However, if he misses over three months like he did after suffering an injury on the same knee at the World Cup, the Gunners cannot afford to turn a blind eye to a new number nine.

Signing a player who once rejected you is never a good thing, but as a last resort, Vlahovic wouldn’t be a bad option at all for Arsenal this summer.