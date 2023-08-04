All of a sudden, Arsenal have something of a striker crisis on their hands.

Once again, Gabriel Jesus is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines, and with Folarin Balogun seemingly still close to an Emirates exit, Arsenal may have to rely on Eddie Nketiah to start the season up top.

Of course, the transfer window is still open, so there is the chance that Arsenal go out and sign a striker, and according to Darren Bent, speaking on TalkSPORT, Romelu Lukaku could’ve been just what the doctor ordered for Mikel Arteta and his side.

Photo by Joosep Martinson – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Lukaku could’ve been good

Bent gave his verdict on the striker.

“I even said for a year if it was an option I would’ve taken Lukaku. I think I would, he has pedigree in the Premier League, he has a big physical presence, he’s a battering ram, you can play off him. I think that would’ve been good,” Bent said.

Not a bad shout

Say what you will about Romelu Lukaku’s form at Chelsea upon his return, the reality is that he’s a very capable striker.

He’s scored goals pretty much everywhere he’s ever been. He has over 100 Premier League strikes to his name, and while he’s not exactly a Mikel Arteta striker, we’re sure he’d find a way to find the back of the net in this Arsenal team.

There’s a reason Kai Havertz has called Lukaku ‘brilliant’ in the past, the Belgian is still a player with a lot of ability, and if a short-term loan deal were possible, Arsenal would be wise to make this move.

Arsenal may well dip into the market for a striker now, and if they do, they could do a lot worse than signing Lukaku.