Gabby Agbonlahor seriously impressed with £25m Aston Villa player vs Hibs

Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor has admitted he was seriously impressed with defender Lucas Digne last night.

The French international took to Instagram to celebrate Aston Villa’s fantastic 5-0 win against Hibernian.

Unai Emery is the last manager other clubs want to face in European competition.

The Spanish coach has already won four Europa League titles during his time with Sevilla and Villarreal.

He’s now looking to add a Europa Conference League win to his list of honours and got Villa’s campaign off to the perfect start.

Ollie Watkins marked his European debut with a brilliant hat-trick, while Leon Bailey and Douglas Luiz also got on the score sheet.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One man stood out for Gabby Agbonlahor and many Villa fans last night and that was Lucas Digne.

The £25m defender was in acres of space time and again and delivering pinpoint cross after pinpoint cross.

Digne ended the night with three assists to his name but in reality, he could have had double that.

Agbonlahor impressed with Villa star Digne

The 30-year-old posted on social media after the match and simply said: “European night.”

Agbonlahor replied and said: “On fire lad!”, while Leon Bailey was impressed with his performance as well.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

It’s still not completely certain that Lucas Digne will be an Aston Villa player when the transfer window closes.

There’s been interest in Digne from the Saudi Pro League but right now it looks like he’s in Unai Emery’s plans.

He was originally brought in from Everton due to his attacking prowess and showed that last night.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

A fallout with Rafa Benitez made the move possible before the Toffees dismissed the Spanish coach just days later.

Agbonlahor is delighted that Aston Villa managed to benefit from that situation and bring Digne to Villa Park.

With Tyrone Mings out injured and Pau Torres shifting into a central role, Digne could earn plenty of minutes with Alex Moreno also currently unavailable.

When he puts in performances like that, it’s very difficult for Unai Emery to drop him to the bench.