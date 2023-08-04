‘Fantastic’ £120k-a-week Aston Villa player attracting interest from Saudi Pro League

Aston Villa have been signing a fair few players but now new reports are suggesting that one of their defenders is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The mood at Aston Villa right now is great and with the additions they have made, they can definitely have another great season.

Now, it looks like defender Lucas Digne is one that could leave this summer. According to The Daily Mail, the full-back is wanted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Apparently, the Premier League side are open to offers on the full-back this summer. This looks like a deal could definitely happen.

Lucas Digne attracting interest from Saudi Pro League

Lucas Digne heading to the Saudi Pro League seems like a move that would interest all parties at this current time. If a bid were to be made Villa could get a fair bit of money for him.

The full-back was surplus to requirements for most of last season under Unai Emery. One of the first things he did was sign Alex Moreno.

The left-back has slotted in perfectly and is definitely the number one choice in Digne’s position. No doubt the Frenchman will want more game time.

The Saudi Pro League are picking up a lot of players from Europe so it is no shock to see them look at Premier League stars who are on the fringes.

Al Hilal are one of the nation’s giants, having won the title 18 times in their history.

The “fantastic” defender, who is on £120k-a-week at Villa is definitely a good player. Despite this, he is probably not to the level of a player that Villa need right now.

Hopefully something gets sorted as it feels a waste of money for Villa to spend these wages on a player who is pretty much on the fringes when Moreno is not injured.