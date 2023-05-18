Gabby Agbonlahor says he couldn't believe rumour about Arsenal star Granit Xhaka recently











TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed that he was initially shocked when he heard Arsenal could sell Granit Xhaka this summer.

The Swiss international has had an incredible campaign for the Gunners this season. He has been one of their most important players, but it looks like his time at the Emirates is about to come to an end.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor admitted that he couldn’t believe it when he first heard the rumour.

Granit Xhaka has been one of the first names on Arsenal‘s team sheet under Mikel Arteta.

The Swiss international has improved massively over the last 18 months, and this season has definitely been his best one in an Arsenal shirt since joining the club almost seven years ago.

That is one of the reasons why nobody really expected Xhaka to leave the club this summer, but it looks like he will be on the move to Bayer Leverkusen once this season ends.

Agbonlahor says he was surprised when he first heard this rumour, but he now understands why this is the best move for all parties involved.

He said: “When I heard the news about Xhaka, I was a bit shocked, to be honest. I thought (he’s had) an outstanding season.

“But then I see he’s got a year left, he’s 30 – 31 in September – you can see why maybe they are looking to get some money for him.”

TBR View:

All things considered, a move away from Arsenal for Granit Xhaka is probably the best thing for all parties.

The Swiss international will soon turn 31 and although he seems to be getting better and better, we’re sure Arsenal will look at players much younger in his position.

The likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo have both been linked with a move to Arsenal, and if the Gunners can get both of them, the need for Xhaka on the pitch comes down considerably.

It would be sad for many Arsenal fans to see Xhaka go after the incredible season he has had, but it is just the best move for everyone.

