Gabby Agbonlahor says 22-year-old Tottenham player just isn't good enough

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has said that midfielder Oliver Skipp simply isn’t good enough for Tottenham Hotspur.

Agbonlahor was speaking about Tottenham’s fortunes on TalkSPORT (1/6 8:52am).

Spurs desperately need to appoint two key members of staff before the transfer window opens.

A director of football and a manager are both needed quickly to avoid their rivals getting the upper hand on them this summer.

Tottenham seem to be closing in on Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

He will quickly have to decide which members of his squad are good enough to help Spurs return to European competition.

Agbonlahor has suggested that Oliver Skipp is one player Tottenham should consider upgrading.

The 22-year-old has been introduced to the team recently due to injuries to Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma.

Although Skipp has plenty of potential, he might not be up to the required standard Tottenham demand if they wish to challenge the top four once again.

Agbonlahor unsure if Skipp is good enough for Tottenham

Speaking about the England under-21 international, Agbonlahor said: “Spurs are crying out for midfielders, when they’ve had injuries, they’ve got Oliver Skipp playing who I do like him but I don’t think is at the level that Spurs should be having in their side.”

Oliver Skipp played 23 times in the league for Spurs this season after starting the campaign with an injury.

He’s suffered from being called into the side when it was at its lowest ebb and isn’t the type of player to drag a team through a crisis.

However, he’s got a lot of potential and is a player plenty of Spurs fans will want to stick with.

Pairing him with the right midfielder will also help, and although their time together on the pitch has been brief, he does look like a good partner for Yves Bissouma.

Likewise, he could complement Rodrigo Bentancur well, while Pape Matar Sarr could be a long-term partner.

If Tottenham do buy another midfielder, Skipp might benefit from another loan move to guarantee minutes.

Agbonlahor’s criticism of Skipp might seem harsh, but Tottenham need to aim higher this summer to avoid a repeat of this season.

The energetic midfielder will have another new manager to impress when pre-season begins next month.

