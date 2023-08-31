Gabby Agbonlahor says £20m West Ham player has really stood out this season

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Jarrod Bowen has been the standout player for West Ham United this season.

Agbonlahor was speaking on TalkSPORT (30/8 7:21am) and addressed West Ham’s brilliant start to the campaign.

Many West Ham fans wouldn’t have been able to believe their eyes on Saturday evening.

After a tricky start to the season, back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Brighton saw them go to the top of the league.

It’s a start to the campaign that’s in complete contrast to last season’s domestic exploits.

Winning the Europa Conference League potentially saved David Moyes’s job and he’s built on that success already.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The club have recruited brilliantly with the money raised from selling Declan Rice.

James Ward-Prowse looks like an astute addition and he could have the perfect partner in Edson Alvarez.

However, Gabby Agbonlahor believes Jarrod Bowen has been the best player in the West Ham team this season.

The £20m attacker is becoming more and more important to West Ham’s success.

Agbonlahor impressed with West Ham star Bowen

Talking about the Hammers’ start to the season, Agbonlahor said: “You know who’s stood out? [Jarrod] Bowen. He was outstanding.

Alan Brazil added: “What about that goal?”

Agbonlahor replied: “Oh the touch, if I had tried that touch it would have hit the ball boy.

“But, Bowen’s been outstanding against Brighton on the weekend he was outstanding.

“Running at speed, taking on players, [Michail] Antonio was outstanding.”

Bowen has been singing the praises of Michail Antonio too and the forward has found his best form immediately this season.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

After only scoring five times in the league last year, the Jamaican international looks set to smash that this year.

Agbonlahor will only be echoing the thoughts of many West Ham fans when speaking about Bowen.

With Rice now at Arsenal, the England international is arguably the club’s most important player alongside Lucas Paqueta.

He’s stepped up and taken that responsibility immediately and will hope he can help the club succeed domestically and in the Europa League.