Jarrod Bowen says £7m West Ham player has been incredible so far this season 

Jarrod Bowen has singled out Michail Antonio for praise after an incredible start to the season for West Ham United.

Bowen has been speaking to West Ham’s official website after a promising start to the Premier League season under David Moyes.

The Hammers currently sit second in the table after picking up wins over Chelsea and Brighton following the opening-day draw at Bournemouth.

One player who seems to have rediscovered his best form is Michail Antonio.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The £7 million striker has netted twice in three games and provided a real focal point for West Ham so far.

And it’s fair to say Antonio’s early-season form has impressed his teammate Bowen.

Bowen on Antonio’s incredible form

Bowen heaped praise on Antonio after helping West Ham get off to a flyer this season and claimed the striker is perfect for Moyes’ system.

“I think Micky has started the season incredibly,” the Hammers star said. “He suits that role really well, especially with what the manager is looking for from that role.

“He’s got to be that focal point for us to play off when we turn the ball over. The problems that he causes defenders with his running and strength makes him perfect for us.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Antonio struggled for confidence last season as he netted just five times in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old did play a key role in West Ham’s success in Europe, but it’s no secret that Moyes’ men underperformed in the league.

The Hammers have enjoyed a promising start to the new campaign though and Bowen has already netted twice and provided one assist.

Moyes is yet to add Mohamed Kudus to a potent West Ham attack after the winger signed from Ajax last week.

It’s exciting times for West Ham fans and a front three of Bowen, Kudus and Antonio will be one to watch this season.