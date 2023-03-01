Gabby Agbonlahor predicts Arsenal vs Everton, backs £70k-a-week man to score











Gabby Agbonlahor has now had his say on who’s going to come out on top between Arsenal and Everton tonight.

Agbonlahor was previewing the game on TalkSPORT (1/3 6:42am) alongside presenter Alan Brazil.

It’s a huge game at both ends of the Premier League tonight, as Mikel Arteta looks to get revenge on Sean Dyche.

Everton caused one of the shocks of the season last month, as a James Tarkowski goal earned the Toffees a vital win.

It was only the second time the Gunners had tasted defeat in the Premier League this season.

That result sparked a small slump for Arsenal that allowed Manchester City to make up some ground in the title race.

However, they come into tonight’s game off the back of two important wins, and confidence will be high once again.

Agbonlahor has now had his say on who will win tonight’s clash between Arsenal and Everton.

He’s even predicted who might be on the score sheet as well.

Agbonlahor makes Arsenal v Everton prediction

Asked about what the result might be at The Emirates tonight, Agbonlahor said: “I’ve just got this funny feeling about Arsenal tonight.

“I feel like they’re really going to put Everton to the sword. Home game, under the lights tonight, against a poor Everton side.

“I thought against Aston Villa, they were very poor. Tonight, I think Saka gets back on the score sheet.”

Bukayo Saka has been sensational this season, and is in good form in front of goal right now.

The £70k-a-week winger is Arsenal’s joint-top scorer in the league with nine goals to add to his eight assists.

Saka looks set to extend his time at The Emirates soon, with Fabrizio Romano reporting he wants to stay at his boyhood club.

It would be a huge boost to Arsenal if Saka committed his long-term future to the club.

He’s been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, and at 21, is only going to get better.

Agbonlahor believes Everton will have their work cut out stopping Arsenal tonight.

It would be a huge upset if they managed to do the double over the league leaders.

