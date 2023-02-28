Fabrizio Romano says 'wonderful' Arsenal player doesn't want to leave











Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka had made it clear to his representatives that he does not want to negotiate with any other club over a summer transfer.

The 21-year-old Englishman is arguably Arsenal’s best player. He has carried the Gunners for a few years now, and a new contract for him is on the Gunners’ priority list.

Romano has now provided a positive update on the situation.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Bukayo Saka has always wanted to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal have been in talks to extend Bukayo Saka’s contract for over a year now.

The Englishman, branded as a ‘wonderful‘ player by Martin Keown, has been at Arsenal since he was eight. He came through the ranks at Hale End and made his senior debut at 17 – he has developed into a superstar since.

The Gunners used their option to extend Saka’s contract until the summer of 2024 last year, but the plan has always been to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Romano has revealed that Arsenal have been talking to Saka’s agents for 13 months, and a deal was finally agreed last week. Even though it took over a year, what made it easier for the Gunners was the fact that the 21-year-old had absolutely zero interest in negotiating with another club.

His priority has always been to stay at Arsenal.

Romano tweeted yesterday: “Bukayo Saka has always been clear in the last year: no negotiations with other clubs, he only wanted to stay at Arsenal as he loves club, project, coach.

“New deal agreed one week ago after 13 months talks — it will be signed once final details and documents are sorted.”

TBR View:

A deal is not signed just yet, but it does look like Arsenal are very close to getting this done.

That is a humongous boost for the Gunners, who know better than most top clubs how painful it is to lose their best players to rival teams – Robin van Persie, Samir Nasri, Ashley Cole, the list goes on.

Saka signing a new contract just weeks after Gabriel Martinelli did the same will give a huge lift to everyone at the club. That could play a massive part in the title race in the next three months.

Arsenal take on Everton next and Saka is almost guaranteed to start.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Show all